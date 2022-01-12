Man charged with attempted murder following shooting in Warrenville

Jan. 11—A man was arrested Sunday following a shooting incident on McCampbell Street in Warrenville.

Caleb Joel Clark, 31, is charged with attempted murder and discharging firearms into a dwelling.

Around 11:15 p.m. Sunday night, deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting incident on the 100 block of McCampbell Street in Warrenville.

When the responding deputy arrived, he heard two shots from the back of the address dispatch gave him, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy found cover and waited for additional units to arrive.

When the six additional deputies arrived, they approached the home where they could hear the victim yelling for help, according to the report. The victim told police the suspect was at the house next door and officers located and detained him.

Both homes were taped off and Aiken County investigators took over the scene.

EMS transported the victim to the hospital.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.