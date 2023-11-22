Man charged with attempted murder following assault in Whitchurch

All three victims remain in hospital in stable condition

A 40-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a serious assault on Tuesday.

Nathaniel Downer, of Ewell Road, will appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Thursday to face two counts of attempted murder and one of wounding with intent.

The charges relate to an incident in Whitchurch on Tuesday, when two adults and a child sustained serious wounds.

Mr Downer has been remanded into custody ahead of his court appearance.

All three victims remain in hospital in stable condition.

On Tuesday, an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "At this time we believe this to be an isolated incident."

