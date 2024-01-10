Man charged with attempted murder following Prince George, B.C. encampment shooting

First responders are pictured at Moccasin Flats in Prince George, B.C. on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023. (Bill Fee/CBC - image credit)

Five days after a man was found with serious gunshot wounds at an encampment in Prince George, police say the B.C. Prosecution Service has approved charges related to the case.

On Wednesday, Prince George RCMP said 39-year-old Fabian James Charlie has been charged with one count of attempted murder.

The Prince George resident was arrested on Jan. 5 at a building located on the encampment known as Moccasin Flats.

The building is located on the 500 block of Ottawa Street in downtown Prince George.

On Jan. 5, around 8:30 a.m. PT, first responders arrived there following reports of a shooting, and found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital for treatment. Police said on Wednesday that the victim remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The building where the shooting happened is used by the peer group Uniting Northern Drug Users, which offers harm reduction at the encampment.

RCMP said Charlie will remain in custody until his next court appearance. A search through provincial records shows that he will next appear in court on Friday.