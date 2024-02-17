Man charged with attempted murder in Freedom Township shooting that prompted lockdowns

A Shalersville man has been accused of trying to kill another man after he allegedly shot him at a Freedom Township home Feb. 9.

A grand jury has indicted John P. Swigart, 30, with a first-degree felony of attempted murder and other felonies and misdemeanors, according to Portage County Court of Common Pleas records.

During Swigart's arraignment Friday, a $750,000 cash or surety bond was set with a condition that he has no contact with the alleged victim.

The Portage County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of state routes 303 and 88 in Freedom at about 12:30 p.m. Feb. 9.

According to court records, the shooting took place at a Nichols Road home, just north of S.R. 303, and the alleged victim is a 41-year-old man.

Deputies determined the man had been shot in the side, and EMS took him to a local hospital. Information about his current condition has been unavailable.

The sheriff's office said Swigart was identified as the alleged shooter and that he had fled on foot. James A. Garfield High School and the BIOMED Science Academy Shalersville campus were notified and went on a soft lockdown.

Crestwood Local Schools said the district took precautions dropping off students in the area of Webb Road in Shalersville. According to court records, Swigart lives on Webb.

Meanwhile, the Portage County Emergency Management Agency began notifying area residents and businesses to shelter in place.

The sheriff's office discovered that Webb was at a Shalersville home. The sheriff's Tactical Response Team and negotiators arrived, and negotiations began with Swigart. He surrendered after about 30 minutes.

Swigart was booked into Portage County Jail at about 5:15 p.m. that day, according to a jail booking report.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol ground and aviation units, Streetsboro and Ravenna police drone units, Garrettsville police and the U.S. Marshals assisted.

Additional charges in the indictment include two counts of assault, a second-degree felony, and single counts of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, alleged to be meth, a fifth-degree felony; failure to comply with order or signal of a police office and driving under suspension, both first-degree misdemeanors; and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.

The attempted murder and assault charges carry firearm specifications. One of the assault charges specifies that the alleged offense was committed with a handgun.

Swigart is currently scheduled to go on trial on April 16. A March 11 discovery hearing and an April 2 pretrial hearing are also scheduled.

Court hearing dates are subject to change.

His attorney could not immediately be identified.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Shalersville man charged with attempted murder in Freedom Twp. shooting