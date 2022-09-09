Man charged with attempted murder after Friday morning shootout at Beaufort home

A man is facing charges of attempted murder after a shootout in front of a Beaufort residence early Friday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Nehemiah Wilson, 39, of Beaufort, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and the possession of a weapon, jail records show.

The incident occurred on Shanklin Road around 5:30 a.m. when Wilson began arguing with one of two women in a vehicle parked outside a residence. After threatening the woman, Wilson pulled out a handgun and shot multiple rounds at the car, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Neither woman was injured, but there was at least one bullet hole in the vehicle, Viens said.

Wilson was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center Friday afternoon.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call Cpl. A. Kremer at 843-255-3294 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry tip line at 843-554-1111.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.