Man charged with attempted murder after gunfire exchange with a CMPD officer

Joe Marusak

Police on Saturday charged a man accused of exchanging gunfire with a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer outside a southwest Charlotte convenience store.

The suspect, 34-year-old Jemario Baldwin, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and other offenses after he was released from Carolinas Medical Center, police said.

Baldwin was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound and injuries he suffered in a car crash after a pursuit by police last Sunday.

Baldwin was shot about 3:30 a.m. when officers responded to an attempted robbery at a convenience store in the 9300 block of Steele Creek Road. That’s just south of Charlotte Premium Outlets, off Interstate 485 in southwest Charlotte.

“Preliminary information indicates that officers arrived at the convenience store and encountered the robbery suspect, the suspect fired shots at officers and one officer returned fire,” CMPD said in a news release Sunday.

“The suspect subsequently fled the scene in a vehicle and led officers on a vehicle pursuit which concluded in the 2100 block of S. Tryon Street after the suspect’s vehicle collided with a utility pole,” according to the release. “When officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, they discovered he sustained a gunshot wound.”

No officers were hurt, police said.

Observer news partner WBTV said the shooting occurred at a Mobil gas station and Sam’s Express Car Wash.

CMPD Officer Samantha Thompson, who has worked with the department since 2012, was placed on paid administrative leave as the case is investigated. That is standard policy whenever an officer fires a gun, CMPD said.

Police on Saturday transferred Baldwin to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

He also was served warrants charging him with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, first-degree kidnapping, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault by pointing a gun, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony fleeing to elude a law enforcement vehicle, according to CMPD.

