Man charged with attempted murder after hitting law enforcement recruits in Los Angeles
Authorities in Los Angeles charged 22-year-old Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez with attempted murder after the SUV he was driving hit 25 police recruits.
A 22-year-old Diamond Bar man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly plowing his SUV into law-enforcement recruits on a run, injuring more than two dozen.
Authorities say 22 Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits on a training run were hit by a vehicle and five were critically injured. (Nov. 16)
Authorities say 25 Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits on a training run were hit by a vehicle that veered into the wrong side of the road Wednesday morning, and five were critically injured. (Nov. 16)
