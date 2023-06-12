Man charged with attempted murder in knife attack on Johnson County store clerk

A 33-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking a store clerk with a knife Friday afternoon in Shawnee.

Johnson County prosecutors charged Amanjit Singh, of Arkansas, with a single count of attempted first-degree murder. He was being held Monday in the Johnson County jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

On Friday, shortly before 1 p.m., Shawnee police officers were dispatched to Stonebridge Liquor at 6648 Nieman Road on a reported assault. The 47-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition Friday, police said, and told officers she was attacked by a man who had walked into the store.

Police arrested a suspect later Friday afternoon south of Kansas City.

Available records filed in Johnson County District Court as of Monday only show the charge Singh faces and do not outline a detailed narrative of the police investigation.

A defense attorney for Singh did not immediately respond to The Star’s request for comment late Friday afternoon.