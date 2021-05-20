Man charged with attempted murder in Marko's shooting

May 20—LIMA — A Lima man is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Allen County Common Pleas Court in connection with a March shooting at Marko's Sports and Spirits.

Chainze Tucker, 32, of Lima, was indicted earlier this month by a grand jury on charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications in connection with the shooting of Ralph Upshaw outside the South Main Street bar. The indictment alleges Tucker "did attempt to purposely cause the death of Ralph Upshaw."

Tucker was also indicted on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, also with an RVO specification, and for having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree.

According to court records at approximately 1:30 a.m. on March 25, Lima police were dispatched to the bar at 701 S. Main St., Lima, in reference to a fight in progress involving firearms. Upon their arrival police located Upshaw, 44, outside the bar. He had sustained a gunshot wound to his lower back. Upshaw was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Officers who responded at the scene were told Tucker was the person who shot Upshaw, according to court documents. Video footage taken by the bar's security system shows Tucker was involved in a fight inside Marko's with a different subject prior to the shooting. Tucker was kicked out of the bar, but is seen on video going to the parking lot "and then hanging out in front of the bar," court records show. Upshaw is seen on video talking to Tucker and then hugging Tucker, who removed a handgun from his pocket, walked behind Upshaw and shot him in the back.

Upshaw told police he was trying to calm Tucker down after the fight and did not understand why he was shot.

Tucker was indicted by a grand jury in January on charges of having a weapon under disability, tampering with evidence, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine.