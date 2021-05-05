Man charged with attempted murder after Noble Street shooting

May 5—An Anniston man is in the Calhoun County Jail this week facing an attempted murder charge after a weekend shooting on Noble Street.

Jasen Lee Mabery, 40, was booked into the jail on Monday.

Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles said police believe Mabery shot a man in the 2000 block of Noble Street on Saturday evening around 6 p.m. Bowles said Mabery and the victim were long-term acquaintances and were involved in a dispute of some kind.

The victim in the shooting was hit eight times, Bowles said, and was transported by helicopter to a Birmingham hospital. He's now in stable condition and has been discharged from the hospital, Bowles said.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Mabery also faces charges of interfering with a law enforcement officer and shooting into an unocupied vehicle or dwelling. Bowles said he did not know how many bullets were fired in the incident.

Mabery's bond in the attempted murder charge is $30,000, with an additonal $7,500 bond for the charge of shooting into a vehicle or building.

Attempted murder is a Class A felony, punishable by 10 years to life in prison. Shooting into an unoccupied vehicle or building is a Class C felony, punishable by 1 to 10 years, and interfering with a law enforcement officer is a misdemeanor.

