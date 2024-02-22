Man charged with attempted murder after Overland Park road rage shooting

A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder days after he allegedly shot at a vehicle during a road rage incident Tuesday in Overland Park.

Hunter James Rahto was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and criminal damage totaling at least $1,000, all felony charges, according to Johnson County District Court records. Rahto also faces two misdemeanor charges, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to the incident around 8:10 a.m. in the area of College Boulevard and Cody Street, according to Officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department.

The victim, who told police the original road rage incident occurred at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Interstate 35, followed Rahto after reporting the incident to police, Lacy said.

Around College and Cody, the victim told police that Rahto fired several rounds at their vehicle before fleeing and crashing at the intersection.

Rahto was taken into custody at the scene. No injuries were reported.

He was being held on a $100,000 bail, but was released Wednesday after a surety bond was posted. Rahto also made his first court appearance at a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

The conditions of Rahto’s bond include no driving, no use of illegal drugs or substances and no contact with the victim or witnesses.