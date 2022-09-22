Man charged with attempted murder after police standoff, TBI says

A Bolivar man was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, among other charges after a standoff that lasted several hours.

On Sep. 20, Hardeman County deputies responded to a residence, off Highway 57 in Grand Junction, to conduct a welfare check due to concerns for the safety of someone inside.

When deputies knocked on the door, they reported they were fired at, according to a press release.

A woman inside the home was struck by gunfire but was able to escape and taken to a local hospital.

The gunman, later identified as Larry Taylor, remained in the home, along with two adults and a minor, whom Taylor did not allow to leave, according to a press release.

TBI, SWAT from the Jackson Police Department, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Authorities were able to get inside and end the standoff with no injuries, according to a press release.

Larry Taylor was arrested and booked into Hardeman County Jail.

Taylor faces three counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

His bond is set at $1 million.

