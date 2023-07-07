Man charged with attempted murder after police say he set house on fire

Police lights

A motion-activated camera may have saved one couple's life.

When the camera alerted them to activity on the porch of their Cherryville home around 4 a.m. on July 1, the residents looked outside the window and saw an unfamiliar man on the porch, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

The man, later identified as 44-year-old Jonathan Wayne Lee Whisnant, was pouring gasoline on the Cherryville house and preparing to set it alight, said Capt. Bryan Gordon.

The man and woman inside the home called police, and Whisnant was arrested near the wood line a short time later, Gordon said. The couple told law enforcement they had neve seen Whisnant before and didn't know him.

Gordon said deputies reported that the man had been taking methamphetamines and was behaving erratically.

Whisnant was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree arson.

According to court documents, Whisnant stated he was homeless at the time but his last known address was on Stony Point Road.

He is being held on a $350,000 bond in the Cleveland County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court July 25.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Man charged with arson, attempted murder