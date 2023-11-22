A man has been charged with attempted murder after he reportedly attempted to hold an officer underwater while fleeing from police.

A news release from the Port Huron Police Department states officers responded to Desmond Landing along the St. Clair River at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday.

Police arrived to see a man, later identified as 27-year-old Malik Lewis, fleeing the area along the shoreline. One officer reportedly pursued Lewis while another checked on the victim.

The news release states Lewis entered the water and did not respond when told he was under arrest. When an officer attempted to grab Lewis by the wrist, he reportedly pulled the officer to the ground and got on top of him, holding the officer under water for several seconds.

Police said Lewis fled after other officers arrived on scene. He was arrested after a foot chase and was taken to the St. Clair County jail. The officer did not have any injuries and did not need to be hospitalized.

Lewis was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of assault with intent to murder for pushing the officer under water. He was also charged with domestic violence - third offense, and three counts of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer. A lawyer was not listed on court records Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Man charged with attempted murder after Port Huron officer held underwater