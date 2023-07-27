Man charged with attempted murder was previously convicted for second-degree murder

Jul. 27—A man charged with attempted murder in Culdesac was previously convicted by a jury of second-degree murder 26 years ago for killing a roommate in Spokane.

Brian D. Grimm, 59, was charged this week for allegedly trying to run over a more recent roommate, Michael S. Dranichak, 61, three times Friday in Culdesac. Dranichak was treated and released at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.

In 1997, Grimm was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder for the stabbing death of his roommate, 47-year-old David Miller. He was sentenced by Spokane County Superior Court Judge Robert Austin to serve 167 months, nearly 14 years, in prison. He had no other criminal record at the time, according to an article from the Spokesman-Review.

The Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office confirmed Grimm as the same man who was convicted and sentenced in Spokane.

During the jury trial, Deputy Prosecutor Larry Steinmetz presented to the jury that Grimm and Miller had a fight and Grimm stabbed Miller with a kitchen knife. When police responded to the scene Grimm initially said he was attacked by unknown assailants, then said it was the result of a house party turned violent. Police said the two men had been drinking and fought. Miller was found dead a block away and he was cut in the neck, the Spokesman reported.

Grimm claimed self-defense in the encounter, saying Miller attacked him with a knife and during the struggle they both fell and the knife cut Miller. Steinmetz questioned Grimm at the trial, who answered "I don't know" more than 100 times to questions about the attack, according to the Spokesman.

In Idaho law, previous crimes of a defendant are not admissible evidence to demonstrate a person's character, showing "that on a particular occasion the person acted in accordance with the character," according to Idaho rules of evidence. However, previous crimes can be used in evidence to show motive, opportunity, preparation, plan, knowledge, identity, absence of mistake or lack of accident. In those cases, a prosecutor has to file a notice stating the use of that type of evidence at trial within reasonable advance of the trial.

Grimm is in custody at the Nez Perce County Jail with a $500,000 bond. His next court date is a status conference hearing July 31.

