Man charged with attempted murder after random stabbing near Microsoft campus in Redmond

The suspect in a stabbing near Microsoft’s campus in Redmond was charged Friday with one count of second-degree attempted murder, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced.

According to court documents, police believe Joseph Cantrell randomly attacked a man at the corner of 156th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 28th Street on Wednesday. Cantrell was able to stab the victim more than a dozen times, also fracturing the man’s skull, causing a brain bleed, according to police.

The victim was able to tell officers that he did not know the man who attacked him. He was transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Police said that after the stabbing, the suspect barricaded himself inside his apartment a few blocks away from where the stabbing occurred. Members of North Sound Metro SWAT responded, and after executing a warrant, the man was taken into custody at around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Cantrell recently moved to Seattle from Georgia.

Prosecutors requested he be held on $2 million bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on March 9.