Man charged with attempted murder after road rage incident in Carolina Forest

A Myrtle Beach man has been charged with attempted murder after a road rage incident, according to Horry County police.

A woman told police she was stopped at a red light Sunday on U.S. Highway 501 near Carolina Forest Road. When the light turned green and she began to drive off, a Ford Explorer “intentionally” rear-ended her. The Ford Explorer maintained contact with her vehicle and “rode her bumper for several hundred feet,” according to an incident report.

Jail records show that Michael John Bourque, of Myrtle Beach, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Bourque, 59, is charged with attempted murder and has his bond set at $20,000.

A witness sent a video of the incident to the woman, according to the incident report from the Horry County Police Department.

A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper responded to and documented the crash. He told the woman to report the act as a crime to the Horry County Police Department, since she believed the act was intentional.