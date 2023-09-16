Man charged with attempted murder in Shawnee fire, attack that left seven injured

A 41-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his wife and setting their Shawnee house on fire Saturday morning, according to police.

Matthew Lee Richards was charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated arson with risk of bodily harm according to a post by the Shawnee, Kansas, Police Department.

Officers from Shawnee Police and Fire Departments were called at 3:47 a.m. to the 6600 block of Goode Drive on reports of a disturbance and a house fire.

The home is located near Rhein Benninghoven Elementary and Shawnee Mission Northwest High School.

Firefighters discovered a fire within the basement of the residence and extinguished the flames shortly after.

Seven people were transported to area hospitals for treatment including one suspect. All the victims suffered laceration injuries of varying severity.

The woman believed to be Richard’s wife and two of their children remained in an area hospital Saturday afternoon for treatment. Three other alleged children of Richards, including one 19-year-old have been released from the hospital.

Richards’ bond has been set at $5 million.

Investigators were not searching for other suspects Saturday evening. A portion of the 6600 block of Goode Drive has remained closed as the Shawnee Police Department, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Shawnee Fire Department continued to investigate.