Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of St. Paul liquor store worker

Mar. 2—An employee at a St. Paul liquor store underwent surgery after a shoplifter shot him in January, according to an attempted murder charge.

Workers at Park Liquors on Snelling and Hague avenues reported a man wearing a full face mask left without paying for a six-pack of beer at 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 23.

A worker who followed the shoplifter out of the store told him, "I'll take that stuff back that you took," when the man turned and shot him twice from five to seven feet away. He was wounded in the abdomen, in tremendous pain when police arrived and had surgery to repair damage to his internal organs, according to a criminal complaint.

Minneapolis police arrested Jalen William Dyson, 28, of Minneapolis, on Sunday and he was transferred to the Ramsey County jail on Monday.

Witnesses reported the shooter jumped into a moving sport-utility vehicle, and police found a six-pack of beer and a door handle in the area. A person took a photo of the suspect and the vehicle, and police were able to decipher the license plate. They found the vehicle parked near Kent Street and Marshall Avenue, with a door handle missing.

The vehicle's owner told police he knew Dyson from college when they played football together, and that his mother also was acquainted with Dyson as a result. Dyson went to North Dakota State College of Science and Augsburg University.

On the day of the shooting, the man's mother and Dyson saw each other at the light rail train. He picked up his mom, and Dyson asked for a ride home and to stop at the liquor store.

The driver and his mother stayed in the vehicle and, when he heard shots, he said he started driving away. He said Dyson grabbed the door handle, it broke off, he jumped in and said, "Go, go, go," according to the complaint.

The driver went a short distance, and he and his mother ordered Dyson to get out, which he did. The driver's mother reported that he said, "I robbed this (expletive)," and she said he showed no remorse, the complaint continued.

Dyson was being held in the Ramsey County jail. An attorney had not been assigned to him as of Tuesday.