Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Columbus gentleman’s club

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested early Saturday morning and charged after a shooting at a Columbus gentleman’s club with a history of criminal activity.

Columbus police say they were called to The Doll House at 1680 Karl Court just before 12:30 a.m. after a report of a shooting. Officers found the suspect, 48-year-old Shanon Santoro, detained by security at the club.

Police determined that Santoro had fired a gun after a confrontation with staff and that one adult was shot in the upper body. Police did not specify the victim’s condition. Santoro was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The club was put under scrutiny by the Columbus City Attorney’s Office after a fatal shooting in January 2023 where three others were injured and a Sep. 2022 shooting in which five people were injured. In Feb., the city attorney’s office filed a lawsuit against The Doll House and asked to have it shut down due to an influx of crime, citing 50 incident reports since Jan. 2021.

In March 2023, the club and a nearby apartment complex caught on fire.

