Man charged with attempted murder after shooting near downtown Rockford business

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting last week in downtown Rockford.

Michael Blue, 26, of Rockford, was taken into custody Tuesday in the 10000 block of Monarch Road in Roscoe.

Police said Blue shot a 32-year-old man while he stood next to his vehicle just outside the Jimmy Johns in the 300 block of East State Street on April 6.

Police: Active shooter reports at Rockford, Freeport schools part of nationwide prank

The victim, who was shot in the face, went inside the Jimmy Johns to get help, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Blue now faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated battery causing bodily harm.

Officers also said Blue was in possession of a "large amount" of cocaine at the time of his arrest and was also charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

Blue is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Man charged with attempted murder after downtown Rockford shooting