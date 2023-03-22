Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Lancaster

A dispute over the past few days turned into a shooting this week in Lancaster.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on 11th Street just south of Brooklyn Ave. for the shooting around 8:11 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies found a 29-year-old man in the street, and there were people around him attending to him. First responders took him to the hospital, where he was stabilized. The sheriff’s office said he has life-threatening injuries.

While deputies were investigating at the home, they learned that Tamarko Marquette Harris was identified as the suspected shooter. Witnesses had told deputies that Harris hit the victim with a handgun before shooting him.

According to the sheriff’s office, Harris returned to the home, and he was interviewed by investigators. After the interview, he was arrested and booked into jail Wednesday morning.

It’s not clear why Harris allegedly shot the victim, but Sheriff Barry Faile said, “We did receive information that a dispute had been simmering between Harris and the victim for several days.”

The sheriff says they expect to learn more as more witnesses are interviewed.

Harris is facing charges of attempted murder, assault and battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and two counts of unlawfully carrying a pistol.

