Man charged with attempted murder after shooting Oconee deputy denied bond

Oconee Magistrate Judge Blake Norton (left) speaking with defense attorney John Abdalla (central) as his client Gregory Maxwell (right) was unable to communicate during his bond hearing.

A man charged with six counts of attempted murder after a shootout with an Oconee County Sheriff's deputy was denied bond Tuesday.

Gregory Maxwell, 50, of Fair Play, S.C., engaged in a shootout with deputies on Nov. 16 after he fled from a traffic stop on S. Highway 11 at Mt. Pleasant Road, according to initial information from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

During the pursuit, Maxwell shot and injured Corporal Lucas Watts with the sheriff’s office, according to initial reports. Maxwell was later located on Black Bass Road and detained by deputies.

Following the shooting, Watts was transferred to Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Watts is currently in stable condition but has undergone procedures due to his injury and had a stent placed in his brain for an aneurysm, according to an account on the health journal website, CaringBridge, where his family has provided updates.

Watts was discharged from Prisma and transferred to a rehabilitation center last week, according to an update from the family on the website on Dec. 16.

Oconee County Sheriff's deputy, Corporal Lucas Watts, was injured in a shooting Nov. 16.

Maxwell faces six counts of attempted murder, one for shooting Watts as well for shooting at five other officers during the incident. During the bond hearing Tuesday, Oconee County Magistrate Judge Blake Norton issued Maxwell a bond of over $5 million for five of those charges but denied bond for the charge related to shooting Watts.

Maxwell was also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, failure to stop for blue light sirens, operating a vehicle without a license, operating an unregistered vehicle and reckless driving.

Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw told reporters Tuesday he was happy with the decision to deny bond.

"We're pleased with the court and the results here this morning with no bond," Crenshaw said. "Certainly, we preferred bonds had been denied on all the charges. Under South Carolina law, someone can be denied bond if they are a flight risk or danger to the community, and we're certainly prepared to present that to the court. We're pleased that the judge denied bond on one charge, so we are ready to go forward to the next step."

Maxwell was unable to respond to the judge himself due to multiple gunshot injuries sustained during the shooting and was represented by Greenville attorney John Abdalla. Maxwell was held in custody at Prisma Hospital but was released today for the hearing.

Abdalla said he expected the hearing to go differently due to Maxwell’s condition and because he was unable to communicate with the judge. Abdalla said that he was able to communicate with Maxwell when he was alone with him.

The bond hearing was first scheduled for Nov. 29 but was canceled “for medical reasons,” according to the Oconee Sheriff’s Office. Maxwell will appear in front of a judge with the 10th judicial circuit, which serves Oconee and Anderson County, regarding his denied bond on the attempted murder charge at a later date.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident, as requested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED typically is requested to investigate shootings involving local law enforcement in South Carolina. however, GCSO was asked to investigate due to "familial conflict."

Terry Benjamin II covers public safety and breaking news for The Greenville News and can be reached at tbenjamin@gannett.com or on X @Terrybenji2.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Man charged with attempted murder for shooting Oconee deputy denied bond