Man charged with attempted murder after shootout with Washington Park police officer

A 26-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after allegedly exchanging gunfire with police in Washington Park.

According to police, Howard Dotson Jr., fired on a Washington Park police officer who attempted to pull him over on a traffic violation on the evening of Sept. 14. He has been charged in St. Clair County with single counts of attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm toward a peace officer, possession of a stolen firearm, and two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm.

All are felony charges. Dotson is being held on $250,000 bond.

Washington Park Detective Marlon Manuel said on the day after Dotson’s arrest that a speeding vehicle pulled over to the opposite side of the road during a traffic stop. The passenger stepped out of the car and began firing at the officer. The officer returned fire as Dotson allegedly ran.

“The suspect continued to run through an alley behind the church. Our officer spotted him,” Manuel said. “The suspect fell on the ground, got up and attempted to fire at the officer again, shooting approximately four to five times.”

Manuel said Dotson ran to the 5600 block of North Park Drive. Other police agencies responded to the radio broadcast and rushed to the scene to assist. The Brooklyn Police Department brought its K-9 officer, and the suspect’s weapon was recovered, which Manuel described as a 9mm Glock with a large drum barrel.

Shortly after locating the weapon, Manuel said officers found Dotson lying on the ground on a pallet in the 5600 block of North Park Drive. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Dotson has a previous felony conviction for a 2013 armed robbery in St. Clair County, according to court records.