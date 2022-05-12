Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired at Memphis Police officer during chase

A man is charged with attempted murder after someone in the car he was in allegedly fired shots at a police officer during a chase.

The incident unfolded April 27, when a Memphis Police officer heard gunshots near S. Parkway and Texas Street.

As officers pulled into the area to investigate, a black Infiniti ran a red light at Florida Street before speeding off down S. Parkway, police said.

When an officer got close to the vehicle, someone inside the Infiniti reached out of the back window and fired a shot toward the officer.

The officer continued the pursuit with blue lights and sirens for approximately seven minutes before the Infiniti stopped at Bismarck Street and Silverage Avenue, according to an affidavit.

The suspects inside ran away.

During an investigation, police identified Labyron Reed, 24, as an occupant in the vehicle.

On May 11, Reed was taken to the Violent Crimes Office, where he admitted he was in the Infiniti when someone reached out and shot an AR-15 rifle toward the officer, police said.

Records show Reed is charged with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

