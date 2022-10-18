Man charged with attempted murder for shoving straphanger into path of Bronx train

A man has been arrested for shoving a straphanger into the path of an oncoming Bronx subway train, police said Tuesday.

Miguel Ramirez, 35, was caught on surveillance video pacing back and forth on the Manhattan-bound No. 6 train platform in the E. 149th St. station in Mott Haven on Saturday, according to cops.

After spotting his 26-year-old victim, he began following him around the platform. At one point, he lunged at him but appeared to change his mind, video shows.

As the train pulled into the station and the victim walked off camera, Ramirez pushed him to the tracks from behind, police said.

The victim, German Sabio, told ABC7 he didn’t see Ramirez creep up behind him.

“He didn’t say nothing to me, I didn’t know him. I think he didn’t know me because I never saw him in my life,” Sabio told the outlet. “And then he attacked me and pushed me to the train tracks. I went to see if the train was coming, but I never think this guy was coming up behind me.”

Ramirez took off as bystanders pulled Sabio back to the platform. He was taken to Jacobi Hospital to be treated for minor leg injuries.

Ramirez, of the Woodstock section of the Bronx, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, attempted assault and reckless endangerment, cops said.

His arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court was pending Tuesday afternoon.