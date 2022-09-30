Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing near UConn campus

A New Haven man was charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Willington early Thursday, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Troopers responded to an assault on Cisar Road just before 1 a.m. on Thursday and located a 54-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. After an investigation involving multiple state agencies, a suspect was identified.

Later that morning, University of Connecticut Police observed a suspicious man walking around the Storrs campus around 7:30 a.m., state police said The man was identified as the suspect in the stabbing in Willington.

State police responded and arrested Nevil Acevedo, 21, of New Haven. He was charged with criminal attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Acevedo was processed at Troop C and later released after posting a $500,000 cash/surety bond. He was scheduled to appear at Rockville Superior Court on Friday.

Police are investigating the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop C at 860-896-3200.