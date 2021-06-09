Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing

Jun. 9—Cullman County Sheriff Office (CCSO) investigators have arrested Justin Brian Horton, 32, of Arab, for attempted murder and assault 1st.

According to a press release, CCSO deputies and investigators responded to a report of a possible stabbing in the Walter Community Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they found a victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim was able to identify the offender as Horton, who had fled the scene.

Horton was located and taken into custody a short time later.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

"I would like to thank the deputies and investigators for their immediate action and for quickly tracking down the offender," said Sheriff Matt Gentry. "Due to this quick response, they were able to locate Horton and keep the citizens and the community safe."

Horton is currently being held in the Cullman County Detention Center with no bond.