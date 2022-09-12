Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing in Thomasville on Monday

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted first-de murder after an alleged stabbing in Thomasville on Monday.

According to the Randolph Sheriff's Office, on September 12 the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to Stonehenge Pl. in Thomasville, in reference to a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers recovered a victim who had been stabbed multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital by Randolph County EMS with undisclosed injuries.

Law enforcement also interacted with the alleged assailant at the property, identified as Eric Dustin Hester. He was placed under arrest without incident.

Following the investigation by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, Hester was taken before the magistrate who found probable cause to issue a warrant for felony attempted first-degree murder and felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injury.

A bond was denied and a first appearance was scheduled for September 13 in Randolph County District Court.

