Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Warrenville

Aug. 16—One man is behind bars after being charged with attempted murder stemming from a stabbing in Warrenville.

Christopher Perkins, 34, of Trenton, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and distribution of methamphetamine first offense.

The incident took place before 4 p.m. June 19 at a residence on Legion Road in Warrenville.

Once police arrived on the scene, a male victim told police he had been jumped by 10 other individuals and was stabbed several times during the incident, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The victim identified Perkins and three other people who stabbed him, but was unable to provide additional information, the report said.

The victim was transported to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.

Perkins was arrested and booked at the Aiken County detention center on July 29.

Perkins has a bond of $55,000.