Man charged with attempted murder after string of armed robberies and carjackings

On Sept. 27, Memphis Police responded to a carjacking in the 2800 block of Perkins Road, where a woman said she was approached by two armed men while she was getting into her vehicle.

According to an affidavit, the men demanded she get on the ground before snatching her iPhone.

They then took the keys to her 2003 Honda Pilot at gunpoint.

The suspects left in the woman’s car, followed by a dark-colored Jeep, police said.

On Oct. 25, a man reported that two armed men demanded he get out of his car while he was opening the gate to an apartment complex.

The man said he just sat there, and one of the suspects pulled the trigger several times but nothing happened.

According to the affidavit, the suspect said he left his bullets in the car and started to walk back to a red SUV.

The victim got out of his car and walked away.

He said both suspects then fled in his 2005 Honda Civic, followed by another person in a red SUV.

According to police, the carjacking was captured on the apartment complex’s security cameras. Investigators identified Quantavis Caldwell as a possible suspect.

Two days later, MPD responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Getwell, where a man was found shot in the stomach.

The victim said two armed men got out of a black Dodge Journey and chased him before shooting him and going through his pockets.

The victim said the men took his 2006 Infiniti G35 after the shooting.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Two days later, a man reported he was getting gas in the 300 block of Poplar Avenue when he noticed a black van following him home, police said.

According to the affidavit, the van hit the back of the man’s vehicle, a 2016 Dodge Journey.

When he stopped the car, two armed men approached. One pulled the victim out before both suspect left in the man’s vehicle.

On Nov. 1, the first victim identified Caldwell as the man who carjacked her at gunpoint. The other victims also identified Caldwell, police said.

The next day, he was taken into custody in the 2000 block of E. Raines Road. A search warrants revealed a Smith & Wesson handgun, the keys to the Dodge Journey, five cell phones, an AR magazine, and other items, according to the affidavit.

Story continues

Caldwell gave a statement to investigators placing himself at the scene of each robbery and carjacking, the affidavit said.

Records show he is a convicted felon and previously pled guilty to Aggravated Burglary in 2018.

He’s now charged with 3 counts of Carjacking, 2 counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder, 3 counts Employment of a Firearm W/I to Commit a Felony, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Robbery, and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: