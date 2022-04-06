Man charged with attempted murder after three shot in Parkway Village, police say

A man faces charges after three people were shot last summer outside an apartment complex in Parkway Village.

Gilberto Morales Flores is charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

ORIGINAL STORY: Triple shooting leaves 2 in critical condition, MPD says

Just after midnight on August 21, 2021, Memphis Police were called to an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Oak Forest Way.

According to officers, three men had been shot in a parking lot.

Two were rushed to area hospitals in critical condition. One had been shot in the chest, the other in the face, police said. The third was treated and released from the hospital later that day. He went to the Mt. Moriah Police Station and identified Gilberto Morales as the shooter.

A witness at the scene also told police Morales was the person who shot the three men.

Two days after the shooting, the other two victims also identified Morales as the shooter.

This week police took Gilberto Morales, also known as Gilberto Morales Flores, into custody at an address in the Cottonwood Apartments.

