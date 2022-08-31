A 40-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a Tuesday shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex that left the victim critically injured.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded to a shooting at Creekwood Village Apartments, said Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with multiple gunshot-related wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.

After an investigation, Marquis Rayone Brown was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

Brown was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail, where he is being held without bond. Brown is being held on the attempted murder charge, as well as several probation revocations from previous charges.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Man charged with attempted murder in Tuscaloosa shooting