Man charged with attempted murder after victim shot while riding in car, police say

An 18-year-old faces attempted murder and other charges after another man was allegedly shot while riding in a car with his mom.

On Sept. 23, a man said he was confronted by two people in the 2000 block of Goodman Road in West Horn Lake.

According to an affidavit, one of the suspect was identified as Conner Johnson, of Hernando.

The victim said Johnson asked him if he was armed, and he did not reply.

The victim got into his car with his mom, who was driving.

Johnson and the other person got into a red Nissan Altima and began following the other man and his mom, the affidavit said.

Johnson was allegedly driving the car.

When the pair turned east onto Holmes from Getwell, a shot came from the Altima, hitting the victim in the left shoulder.

His mom drove him to Baptist DeSoto Hospital, police said.

Three days later, the man and his mom both identified Johnson as one of the people in the Altima, records show.

Johnson is charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment with deadly weapon, and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: