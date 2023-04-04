Man charged with attempted murder after a woman is stabbed in Chestnut Ridge

RAMAPO - Ramapo town police have charged a man with attempted murder and other felonies in connection with the stabbing of a woman in the village of Chestnut Ridge on Sunday morning.

Police said they responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence in the village at about 6:05 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a woman had been stabbed. The woman, who has not been identified by police, was taken by the William P. Faist Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where she was treated.

The suspect, who was still on the scene, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern for treatment of self-inflicted injuries.

After he was released from the hospital, the suspect, identified by police as Jose Cevallos-Moscoso, 50, of Chestnut Ridge, was placed under arrest and charged with attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault and second-degree assault, all felonies, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

Police have not said what relationship, if any, there was between Cevallos-Moscoso and the woman, or what the motive for the stabbing might have been.

Cevallos-Moscoso was arraigned before Village of Airmont Associate Justice Alan Straus and sent to Rockland County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail, pending a future court appearance.

The Rockland County Sheriff's Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted Ramapo police at the scene.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Ramapo police investigating stabbing, charge man with attempted murder