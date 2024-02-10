Man charged in attempted rape of 25-year-old woman running on the Nashville greenway

A man has been charged with attempted rape in a reported attack of a 25-year-old woman who was running on the Cumberland River Greenway in Nashville on Feb. 4.

The suspect is a 43-year-old man who was identified by the woman in a photo lineup, police said.

The woman was running on the greenway and stopped because she thought the man was trying to talk to her near the intersection of 2nd Avenue North and Cement Plant Road.

The man grabbed her and put her in a chokehold, then threw her against a fence with enough force to knock her down, she told police.

The man was on top of her until a another person intervened and pulled the man off her. He then fled, police said.

The man was jailed on Feb. 5 for aggravated criminal trespassing after a break-in at a church on Glenrose Avenue. Nashville Police Crime Laboratory scientists helped to identify the suspect.

