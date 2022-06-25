Man charged with attempted rape, assault

Jun. 25—A Berea man faces several charges including attempted rape, assault, unlawful imprisonment, and burglary.

On June 23, officers with the Berea Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance in-progress call. After arriving on the scene, officers spoke with the victim, who allegedly told officers Deshawn Fee had attempted to undress her multiple times before pinning her down on a bed.

According to arrest citations, the victim verbally told Fee to stop through the process and that he had kept her pinned down roughly 15 to 20 minutes.

Text in police documents indicated that after being read his Miranda Rights, Fee admitted to the allegations and told officers he was "just playing" and that he and the victim do this frequently. The victim denied these allegations.

Fee allegedly told officers he wished to kill himself after being taken into custody. According to police documents, he was then medically cleared by a Berea hospital and lodged at the Madison County Detention Center where he was also served with an EPO.

Fee was also served a warrant out of Harlan County.

Fee was charged with fourth-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and first-degree attempted rape. The warrant from Harlan County included charges of theft by unlawful taking or dispossession for over $10,000 and first-degree criminal mischief.

Other arrests:

—Kenneth S. Hazlett was arrested on June 23 and charged with being a fugitive from another state.

—Leigh A. Miller, Indiana, was arrested on June 22 and charged with being a fugitive from another state.

—Dorothy Marie Abner, Berea, was arrested on June 23 and charged with theft by unlawful taking or dispossession (auto) for over $1,000.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.