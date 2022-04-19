Man charged with attempted rape of teen in Seattle

A man was charged with the attempted rape of a teenager in Seattle after grabbing her by the throat and squeezing her breast, according to court documents.

At around 12:30 p.m. on April 13, Seattle police responded to a report of a man that attempted to grab and strangle a girl by North 48th Street and Linden Avenue in Seattle.

According to court documents, the girl was walking her black Labrador when a man walked up behind her and grabbed her backpack, yanking her backwards.

As the girl lost her grasp on the dog leash, the man wrapped his right hand around her throat, breaking the gold chain around her neck.

As the man smiled and chuckled at her, his left hand slid across her chest from left to right, stopping to grope her right breast over her clothes for a few seconds.

The man attempted to go under her shirt, but was unable to because the girl’s shirt was tucked in.

As the girl attempted to pull away from the man, she pushed away with her legs, but the man laughed as her attempt to escape failed.

The girl’s dog then snapped his teeth and possibly bit the man in the calf area, causing the man to release the girl and step back.

The girl immediately ran off, crying and screaming for help. She found a woman who called Seattle police.

The girl described the man, and police were able to quickly locate and detain the man.

Joseph Randall Seago, 35, was placed in handcuffs by officers around 12:39 p.m.

An officer told Seago he was accused of assault and wanted to hear his point of view.

Seago reportedly told the officer, “Yeah, fine, whatever, and uh… I wanted to f*** her right there.”

The officer asked Seago to clarify what he meant by ‘her.’

Seago motioned toward the girl, saying, “Uh… the child over there.”

Officers asked Seago what happened, and he said, “Uh… I grabbed her and uh… tried to take her shirt off and she screamed.”

At that point, Seago was arrested for sexual assault.

An officer discussed consent with Seago, which he replied, “I’m not a fan of consent.”

According to court documents, Seago has a history of child sexual abuse.

The state asked for bail to be set at $750,000.