Man charged with attempted rape of woman, 70, in Portsmouth home invasion

A man has been charged with attempted rape following a home invasion in Portsmouth on Monday.

Kevin Lee Breeding Sr., 54, is facing six charges, including burglary, robbery, attempted rape, abduction and credit card fraud (forgery and utter).

Portsmouth Police Department responded to a report of a home invasion near the 400 block of Mayflower Road at approximately 2:20 p.m. Monday.

During the incident, a 70-year-old female was assaulted and injured, police said.

Following an investigation by Portsmouth police, Breeding was apprehended near the 1400 block of George Washington Highway.

Anyone who may have come into contact with the suspect or who has information about this incident is urged to contact the Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com