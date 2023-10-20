Man charged in attempted robbery, shootout with Wichita smoke shop owner

A 23-year-old Wichita man was charged this week in connection with an attempted armed robbery of a south Wichita smoke shop that led to a shootout with one of the owners.

Both men were hospitalized after the Sept. 27 shooting at M&M Smoke Shop, 328 E. Harry.

Rayquwon Rayjion Brazil was arrested on Oct. 12 at a Ascension Via Christi location after recovering from the shooting. He was charged Monday on suspicion of aggravated battery and attempted aggravated robbery. He was released from Sedgwick County Jail the next day on a roughly $500,000 bond.

The 25-year-old wounded owner was released from Ascension Via Christi St. Francis on Oct. 13. An employee said he had been shot in the leg. It’s unclear if he had been shot anywhere else. Police did not release those details.

The victim said through a cousin who is also an owner in the business that he did not want to be interviewed.

The shooting was reported by someone associated with the business.

“One of his employees just got shot,” an emergency communications dispatcher told police. “Calling party isn’t there, he was on the phone with (the victim), heard the gunshots. Calling party advising he does not know who shot the employee, was just on the phone with him, heard gunshots in the background, employee started screaming ... Calling party can see it on the cameras, man is laying on the ground, there is blood.”

Contributing: Eduardo Castillo with The Eagle