Man charged with attempted robbery at truck stop

Jun. 20—A 23-year-old Ashland man was charged with an attempted robbery at ARCO Truck Stop on Seaton Avenue on Friday evening.

Brandon Lee Christian faces the Class B felony and is in the Greenup County Detention Center.

City of Greenup police officer Jordan Madden initially responded to the call of a possible armed robbery at 5:10 p.m. Friday.

Police officers located the male subject in the store near the colors, according to a press release from Greenup Police.

Surveillance video shows the man exiting an orange SUV, and pulling a ski mask over his face. While walking to the door, he was continuously adjusting the firearm in his waistband, according to the release.

Once in the store, the suspect lifted his mask off to ask the clerk a question, according to police, and then continued walking around the store with the mask pulled up off of his face. He continued to adjust the firearm, according to police.

Once police arrived, the suspect was walking to the front of the store from the coolers.

The staff and customers were alarmed by the suspect's actions, according to police.

The Greenup County Sheriff's Office, Raceland Police Department, Worthington Police Department and Flatwoods Police Department assisted with the investigation.