Man charged with attempted robbery at truck stop

The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
·1 min read

Jun. 20—A 23-year-old Ashland man was charged with an attempted robbery at ARCO Truck Stop on Seaton Avenue on Friday evening.

Brandon Lee Christian faces the Class B felony and is in the Greenup County Detention Center.

City of Greenup police officer Jordan Madden initially responded to the call of a possible armed robbery at 5:10 p.m. Friday.

Police officers located the male subject in the store near the colors, according to a press release from Greenup Police.

Surveillance video shows the man exiting an orange SUV, and pulling a ski mask over his face. While walking to the door, he was continuously adjusting the firearm in his waistband, according to the release.

Once in the store, the suspect lifted his mask off to ask the clerk a question, according to police, and then continued walking around the store with the mask pulled up off of his face. He continued to adjust the firearm, according to police.

Once police arrived, the suspect was walking to the front of the store from the coolers.

The staff and customers were alarmed by the suspect's actions, according to police.

The Greenup County Sheriff's Office, Raceland Police Department, Worthington Police Department and Flatwoods Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Affidavit describes what led to fatal Wichita shooting in argument over dog waste

    A witness says the shooter muttered racial slurs at the victim during the incident.

  • US ‘deeply concerned’ as Vietnam jails environmental activist for two years

    Ms Khanh was sentenced to two years in prison

  • Lawyers call on intl court to investigate Uyghur treatment

    Lawyers on Monday renewed calls for the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into China's treatment of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim groups in China’s Xinjiang region as they presented a dossier of evidence to prosecutors. China’s ruling Communist Party has vehemently denied all reports of human rights violations and genocide in Xinjiang. Monday's filing is the latest attempt to have the global court open an investigation into widespread allegations of abuse against Uyghurs by Chinese authorities.

  • Griezmann's struggles open door for Nkunku at World Cup

    Antoine Griezmann's alarming drop in form means his starting place for France at the World Cup is under threat from Christopher Nkunku. If Griezmann’s struggles continue in two international matches in September, coach Didier Deschamps could select Leipzig’s Nkunku when France begins its title defense in Qatar two months later. The 24-year-old Nkunku is a quick and skillful player who operates as a forward or an attacking midfielder.

  • Man arrested after breaking into Tacoma Public Utilities substation

    The man had been seen inside the 10-foot-tall fenced lot of the substation, breaking a window to get inside the building.

  • Hot weekend for Europe, officials warn of extreme fire risk

    People flocked to parks and pools across Western Europe on Saturday for a bit of respite from an early heat wave that saw the mercury rise above 40 C (104 F) in France and Spain, and highs of 38 C (100.4 F) in Germany. The European Commission's Copernicus Emergency Management Service said the fire risk was “extreme” and “very extreme” in much of Spain, the Rhone river valley in France, Sardinia, Sicily and parts of mainland Italy. Meteorologists in France described the situation as “really exceptional” and predicted that a peak of 43 C (109.4 F) could be reached Saturday before thunderstorms bring cooler weather in from the Atlantic.

  • 1 man shot and killed Friday night at Olympia apartment complex, police say

    It appears the shooter acted in self-defense after victim pulled out a large knife.

  • Florida nightclub shooting injures 5, no arrests

    A shooting at a Florida nightclub left five people injured in an attack that Pensacola police believe was targeted although no motive has been determined.

  • Bitcoin Bounces Above $20,000 in Swift Rebound; Caution Advised

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin snapped a 12-day slide on Sunday, clawing its way back above $20,000 and leading the cryptocurrency market in a swift turnaround after a record-breaking string of declines. Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutThe wor

  • Here Is a Silver Lining for The Looming Stock Market Crash

    After a deeply oversold condition in S&P 500, here is a silver lining for the looming stock market crash. Failure of this silver lining could result in …

  • A Walgreens Employee Was Accused Of Killing A Teenage Coworker Who Had Rejected His Advances

    Riley Whitelaw, 17, who was killed in a Walgreens employee break room, had previously complained to management that her coworker's advances made her uncomfortable.View Entire Post ›

  • A Louisiana woman was ordered to pay her accused rapist child support after sheriff 'dropped the ball'

    On top of child support payments, Crysta Abelseth was also ordered to relinquish custody of her teenage daughter by Judge Jeffrey C. Cashe with the Tangipahoa Parish Courthouse.

  • Woman accused of pepper spraying Asian women in NYC charged with hate crimes

    Madeline Barker allegedly made anti-Asian statements before using pepper spray on the women.

  • ‘He Raped Me for Days,’ Alleged British Victim of Paul Haggis Told Cops

    Danny Moloshok/ReutersROME—Police in the southern Italian city of Brindisi say the British woman who has accused Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis of brutal rape has injuries consistent with her allegations. “I was raped for days,” the woman told investigating prosecutor Antonio Negro, according to a summary of the arrest document relayed to The Daily Beast. “We were supposed to work together, but instead he raped me from Sunday evening to Wednesday.” The woman, who Negro’s office says holds a

  • No updates on 4 inmates who escaped prison satellite camp

    Authorities haven't released any updates about the search for four escaped inmates Sunday, a day after they were discovered missing from a federal prison’s satellite camp in Virginia. Inmates Corey Branch, Tavares Lajuane Graham, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw were discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s satellite camp in Hopewell, Virginia, around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a news release.

  • Ted Bundy was intrigued by Green River killer Gary Ridgway for this reason, doc says: 'Worries were reality'

    Gary Ridgway, a serial killer, terrorized the Seattle area in the 1980's. Since 2003, he has pleaded guilty to killing 49 women and girls.Investigator Dave Reichert tirelessly led the case.

  • Immediately after gun shop break-in, Modesto police recover rifles, arrest suspect

    “I think every cop in the city” responded. “If you know what they sell, you’re going.”

  • Straphanger thrown onto tracks during brawl at Grand Central Station

    A subway commuter is lucky to be alive after he was thrown onto the tracks at Grand Central Station during a fight with a stranger, cops said Saturday. The 51-year-old victim was waiting for a train at the No. 7 platform at about 4 p.m. Friday when he got into an argument with a man wearing a neon yellow shirt, police were told. The argument quickly turned physical, cops said. During the ...

  • Los Angeles suspect who allegedly killed two El Monte police officers died by suicide: Coroner

    The Los Angeles suspect who is accused of killing two El Monte police officers on Tuesday night died by suicide as a result of a gunshot wound to the head, officials say.

  • ‘She Makes Me Sick’: Sister of Slain 2-Year-Old Speaks Out After Mom’s Arrest

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/FacebookBefore she died, little Juelz Emily Gonzalez loved to run and scamper with her father’s Dachshund named Roley, and play on the backyard slide at home in San Antonio. “She was only two and the strongest kid I’ve ever met,” her 18-year-old half sister, Abigail Gonzalez, told The Daily Beast.Juelz was autistic and not able to talk yet, Abigail said, but that didn’t stop the sisters from having a special bond. “I never got to hear her say