Man charged after attempted sexual assault on shopper in Columbia drug store, police say

A Columbia man is in jail after police say he attacked a woman and attempted to sexually assault her inside a local drug store.

Christ Suave Davis, 30, is facing a charge of assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct third degree, according to a press release from the Columbia Police Department.

Police say Davis attacked a 41-year-old woman shopping inside the Walgreens on Devine Street, near the intersection with Cross Hill Road and Fort Jackson Boulevard. The attack occurred around 6 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Davis allegedly threw the woman to the ground and attempted to remove her clothing while also removing his pants. Witnesses heard the woman screaming subdued Davis and called 911, leading to his arrest.

“This is one of the most egregious public attacks and attempts at criminal sexual conduct that I have seen in my 33-year law enforcement career,” said Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook in a press release. “There is no better example of a violent sexual predator, and one who is a clear and present danger to our community.”

Davis has multiple previous convictions for indecent exposure in Columbia and elsewhere, police say.