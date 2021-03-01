Man charged with attempted theft of 4 snowblowers
Mar. 1—SOUTH WINDSOR — A Hartford man was arrested Friday on an active arrest warrant stemming from a November 2020 investigation into the attempted theft of four snowblowers from Lowe's, valued at $3,996, Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said.
The man, Willie J. Brown, 31, was charged with third-degree trespass and conspiracy to commit that crime, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit that crime, and interfering with an officer.
The Vernon Police Department located Brown and he was released on $2,500 bond. He is to appear in Manchester Superior Court on April 7.
Police said they received a call Nov. 14 about suspicious activity at the Lowe's on Buckland Hills Drive. The caller said they saw a person wheeling a snowblower in the parking lot around 11 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found two men, Brown and Delroy Brooks, 54, of Windsor, police said. Brooks initially fled and ended up falling off a 20-foot retaining wall, police said. Brooks was found by an East Hartford police tracking dog and rescued from the bottom of the wall by the South Windsor Fire Department. Brooks was arrested Feb. 15 on the same charges as Brown.
Police said when they arrived on the scene, they located Brown parked on an access roadway with a snowblower. Cleverdon said Brown had a medical emergency at the scene and he was not arrested at that time. An arrest warrant was then issued.
Surveillance footage from Lowe's shows that Brooks and Brown cut the exterior fence behind where the snowblowers were stored and attempted to take four of them, police said.