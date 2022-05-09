Man charged with attempting to light one-year-old on fire

Jamie Avery Jr, 28, has been charged with attempted murder (Seneca County Sheriff’s Office via People)

A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following the discovery of a one-year-old child who was covered in a flammable liquid.

Jamie Avery Jr, of Florida, faces a charge of attempted aggravated murder and is currently being held in jail in Seneca County, New York, according to ABC7.

Authorities in Seneca County said during a press conference that the 28-year-old allegedly set multiple fires at a truck stop in Tyre, in the northeastern part of New York state.

Police arrived at the Love truck stop and found a one-year-old dosed in a flammable liquid and another child, aged four, with a head injury, reported WPBF.

“It is alleged that the two suspects had poured a flammable liquid on the one-year-old child and attempted to light the child on fire inside the building,” said Lt Timothy Thompson.

“Luckily the two were unsuccessful,” the police spokesperson said, while adding that a “suspicious device” was located in the men’s bathroom, which turned out to be a “makeshift replica” of an explosive device.

According to WPBF, authorities believe the one-year-old and four-year-old are related to Mr Avery Jr, who remains in custody. He is also face charges of arson, reports say.

In an earlier statement, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating “an incident that occurred” at the Love’s truck stop in Tyre, but did not give further details.

“This morning charges were filed against one suspect with another suspect pending,” the police said in that statement of Mr Avery Jr and another individual, who has not been named. “Charges include Attempted Aggravated Murder”.

Both children are expected to make a recovery and Mr Thompson was quoted as saying that the “Circumstances surrounding the four-year-old are still under investigation”. That child was found in a tractor trailer.

Reports say charges are expected against the second person.

It was not clear if Mr Avery Jr had a lawyer.