Man charged with attempting to take Taser from UTPB officer

Jun. 1—A University of Texas Permian Basin officer investigating a man he thought might be intoxicated ended up having to battle for his Taser Friday night.

According to a UTPB report, officers stopped Brandon Pierson, 23, as he was walking down the middle of a road on campus shortly before 10 p.m. because they thought he might be intoxicated. Pierson tried to evade them and when they went to take him into custody, he resisted and tried to take one of the officer's Taser.

Pierson, who had already been criminally trespassed from the university, was arrested on suspicion of evading arrest, resisting arrest, attempting to take a weapon from an officer and criminal trespass, the report stated.

The Denver, Texas resident remained in the Ector County jail as of Wednesday on surety bonds totaling $11,000.