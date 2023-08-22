Man charged in Aug. 14 Falmouth motorcycle crash that injured local couple.

A Falmouth man has been charged in connection with what police say was an Aug. 14 hit-and-run motorcycle crash on Main Street in which a local couple was injured.

David Eldredge Jr., 33, was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, speeding, a crosswalk violation and several other traffic violations, according to a release from Lt. Michael Simoneau of the Falmouth Police Department.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Eldredge. He later turned himself in to Falmouth District Court where he was arraigned on Friday. His bail was set at $5,000, and according to the release he was being held at the Barnstable County House of Correction.

In the photo, Falmouth police are at the scene of the Aug. 14 collision on Main Street in Falmouth in which a motorcyclist struck a couple crossing the street. Falmouth resident David Eldredge Jr., 33, has been arraigned on a variety of charges related to the crash including leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

Injured in the crash were David Fitch, 65, and Sandra Fitch, 60, of Falmouth, police said. They were hospitalized after the crash. They were crossing Main Street in front of Estia Falmouth around 8:48 p.m. when the motorcyclist struck them, police said previously.

The motorcyclist initially appeared as if he was planning to wait for emergency services to arrive, moving his motorcycle to the side of the road, an earlier police release said. But before police got there, the man ran away, going behind the nearby Town Hall and into the woods around Siders Pond.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: David Eldredge Jr., 33, of Falmouth charged in Aug. 14 hit-run crash