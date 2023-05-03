Man charged in August killing of 18-year-old woman in Gloucester

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office this week issued charges in the killing of an 18-year-old woman last summer.

Skyler Merenda died at the scene of a shooting in her residence in the 4300 block of Bufflehead Drive on Aug. 15. Police had responded to a report of a home invasion and shooting at 2:05 a.m., finding Merenda and a 20-year-old man who lived there, who had also been shot in his lower body.

The shooter had fled by the time officers arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office arrested 24-year-old Tyrell Lamont Samuel, of Saluda, on Aug. 24 on an unrelated gun charge and held him without bond. Investigators identified Samuel as a suspect in Merenda’s death early in an “exhaustive” eight-month investigation, believing he entered the residence and opened fire on the victims.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives analyzed the evidence from the scene and those results, along with the sheriff’s office’s evidence, connected Samuel to Merenda’s killing and resulted in additional charges against him.

A grand jury indicted Samuel on 10 charges Monday including first-degree murder, attempted murder, and armed burglary with intent to commit murder.

