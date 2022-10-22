Man charged after August shooting in Pittsburgh

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting in August in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood.

The victim was shot in the chest and lower extremities, according to police.

According to Pittsburgh police, the US Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force, as well as Swissvale and Pittsburgh police, found and arrested Juan Still, 30, of Swissvale.

Still is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license.

He is in the Allegheny County Jail.

