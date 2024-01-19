Man charged in Augusta stabbing

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office Friday released the name of a man arrested for stabbing a person in the neck on Thursday.

Rashad Jamal Merritt, 35, homeless, is charged with aggravated assault, according to jail records.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street for a stabbing, according to previous reporting. When deputies arrived, they found a 55-year-old Augusta man man who was stabbed at least once in the neck.

A witness told deputies the two men were involved in an argument that turned physical, according to the incident report. The witness said Merritt pulled out a folding pocked knife and stabbed the victim five to 10 times.

Once the victim was on the ground, the witness said Merritt continued to stab the victim, according to the report.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was listed in serious condition, as of Thursday afternoon, according to previous reporting.

Merritt was found at a bus station on Broad Street and was arrested, according to the report.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Man charged in downtown Augusta stabbing