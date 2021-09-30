Man charged in Austell hotel room fire

Sep. 30—A man has been charged with arson after setting fire to his Austell hotel room, according to investigators.

Suspect Anthony Aaron Quinn, 33, is being held at the Douglas County jail without bond on unrelated charges, according to the Cobb fire department.

At about 3:35 a.m. Sept. 20, at the Knights Inn, near the intersection of Interstate 20 and Thornton Road, the Cobb fire department "responded to a reported commercial structure fire" in room 303, according to a news release. An investigation found that Quinn had intentionally set the room on fire, the release stated.

The investigation is ongoing, and the department has encouraged anyone with information to contact investigators at 770-499-3869.